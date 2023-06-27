Core Alternative Capital Sells 5,224 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 85,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,959,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.14. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

