Core Alternative Capital Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Sysco were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SYY traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 613,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

