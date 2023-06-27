Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CFO John P. Zimmer Buys 2,500 Shares

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Rating) CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 221,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,522.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. 70,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,712. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.