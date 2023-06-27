Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 110,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 211,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 92,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

CTRA traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,209. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

