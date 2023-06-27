Covenant (COVN) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Covenant (COVN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and $152,343.80 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,658,876 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

