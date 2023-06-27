Credit Suisse Group Lowers DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target to GBX 365

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHFGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 390 ($4.96) to GBX 365 ($4.64) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DITHF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

