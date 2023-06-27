Credit Suisse Group Lowers DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Price Target to GBX 365

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 390 ($4.96) to GBX 365 ($4.64) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
DS Smith Stock Performance
Shares of DITHF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.98.
DS Smith Company Profile
