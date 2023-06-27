Cronos (CRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $9.74 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00042647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

