Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 470.25% and a net margin of 78.44%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

