Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 44,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 418,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.

Insider Activity

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $437,000.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,299 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,617.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,207. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 54.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.