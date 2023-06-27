Crypto International (CRI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $78,239.79

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Crypto International has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $78,239.79 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto International token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.35371431 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $101,993.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

