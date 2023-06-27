Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after acquiring an additional 266,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after acquiring an additional 287,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,502 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

CMI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.59. The stock had a trading volume of 125,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,308. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

