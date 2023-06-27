CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

CVR Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

CVR Energy stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.50. CVR Energy has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $42.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CVR Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

