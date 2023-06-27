CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.13. 4,294,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,990,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

