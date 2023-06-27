D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Head to Head Contrast

Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Countryside Partnerships and D.R. Horton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Countryside Partnerships 0 0 0 0 N/A D.R. Horton 1 7 8 0 2.44

Countryside Partnerships presently has a consensus target price of $264.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,035.14%. D.R. Horton has a consensus target price of $117.09, suggesting a potential downside of 2.33%. Given Countryside Partnerships’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Countryside Partnerships is more favorable than D.R. Horton.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

86.7% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Countryside Partnerships and D.R. Horton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A D.R. Horton $33.48 billion 1.22 $5.86 billion $14.83 8.08

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Countryside Partnerships.

Profitability

This table compares Countryside Partnerships and D.R. Horton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A D.R. Horton 15.39% 25.94% 17.17%

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Countryside Partnerships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Countryside Partnerships

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties. It has a total land bank of 56,806 plots. The company also offers estate management services. The company was formerly known as Countryside Properties PLC and changed its name to Countryside Partnerships PLC in January 2022. Countryside Partnerships PLC was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Brentwood, the United Kingdom.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

