Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $161.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day moving average is $150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $111.38 and a 12-month high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

