Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $178.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $169.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.70.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $161.59 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $111.38 and a 1-year high of $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day moving average is $150.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

