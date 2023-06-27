Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 1.6% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company stock opened at $410.19 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.