Dent (DENT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

Dent (DENT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $79.79 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

