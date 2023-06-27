Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Price Target to $25.00

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of MANU stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 2,407,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.68. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $27.34.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,991,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,217,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 157.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 757,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,664,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

