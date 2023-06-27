Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Price Target to $25.00

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Manchester United Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of MANU stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 2,407,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.68. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $27.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,991,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,217,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 157.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 757,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,664,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
