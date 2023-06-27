Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.77.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of DLAKY remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

