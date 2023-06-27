DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €5.15 ($5.60) and last traded at €5.15 ($5.60). Approximately 318,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.08 ($5.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.31. The firm has a market cap of $622.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

