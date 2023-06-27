DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $100.91

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.91 and last traded at $100.91, with a volume of 46 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.55.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiaSorin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average of $122.72.

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

