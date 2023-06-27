Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.66. Approximately 11,182,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 26,786,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

