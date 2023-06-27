DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Shares Down 0.7%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.50 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.58). Approximately 4,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 38,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.80 ($0.58).

DP Eurasia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.47. The firm has a market cap of £66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

