Drive Shack (LON:DS) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 411 ($5.23) to GBX 372 ($4.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.28) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.36) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.35).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

