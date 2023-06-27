Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Shares of TGT stock remained flat at $134.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,448,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.89. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

