Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 9,815 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CME Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CME stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.65. 180,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,916. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $212.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.