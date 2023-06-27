Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 286,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,325. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

