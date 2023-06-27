Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT remained flat at $134.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,932. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.89. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

