Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.36.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

