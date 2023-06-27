Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock opened at $208.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.21. The firm has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a PE ratio of 545.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,782 shares of company stock worth $161,343,346. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

