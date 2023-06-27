Edge Wealth Management LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,330 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 495.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,389 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,329,993 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 77.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,975 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 276.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.