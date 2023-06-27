E&G Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

GILD stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

