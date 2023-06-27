E&G Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

GILD stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

