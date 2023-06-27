E&G Advisors LP Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.