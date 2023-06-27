E&G Advisors LP Has $872,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after buying an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $821.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $724.11 and a 200-day moving average of $640.96. The firm has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

