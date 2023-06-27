Elbit Imaging Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.
Elbit Imaging Price Performance
Elbit Imaging stock remained flat at $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Elbit Imaging has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.
Elbit Imaging Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free research report on Elbit Imaging from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Elbit Imaging
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.