Elbit Imaging Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

Elbit Imaging Price Performance

Elbit Imaging stock remained flat at $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. Elbit Imaging has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in Israel and internationally. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.

