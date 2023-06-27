Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$42.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Empire Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a 1-year low of C$33.09 and a 1-year high of C$40.71.

Empire Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$28,712.00. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

