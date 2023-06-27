Empower (MPWR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $380,534.94

Empower (MPWR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Empower token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Empower has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Empower has a market capitalization of $380,534.94 and $350,442.04 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, "Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.01906606 USD and is up 7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $383,730.31 traded over the last 24 hours.

