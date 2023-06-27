Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,905. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

