EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE EOG traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.52. 347,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,352. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

