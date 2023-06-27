Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $850.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $799.75.

Equinix Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $759.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $792.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $734.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

