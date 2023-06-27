ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NYSE:ESE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.52. 90,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,449. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 380,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

