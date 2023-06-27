ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
NYSE:ESE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.52. 90,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,449. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.12.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
