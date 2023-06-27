Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 104.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

NYSE EPRT opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

