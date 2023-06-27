Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.69.

Several research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 68.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of EPRT opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 102.80%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

