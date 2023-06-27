ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) Declares $0.01 Dividend

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0053 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXS traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF

The ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a portfolio of US small-caps with low beta and value characteristics, actively selected from the S&P 600. SIXS was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.