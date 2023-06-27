ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 54,092 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.62 and its 200 day moving average is $161.66.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

