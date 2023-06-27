ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 282,159 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,159 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 2.1% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $66,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,711,000 after buying an additional 51,684 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $313,236.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $911,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,770.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $313,236.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 457,169 shares of company stock worth $28,048,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

