Euler Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00005473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $27.85 million and approximately $466,584.24 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

