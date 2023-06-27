Evercore ISI Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $195.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JBHT. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $154.04 and a 1-year high of $200.64.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

