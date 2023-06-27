Everipedia Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $60.33 million and $2.62 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

